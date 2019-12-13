UrduPoint.com
UN OCHA Official Warns Of Humanitarian Distress In Libya Should Armed Hostilities Resume

Fri 13th December 2019

Libya risks experiencing a surge of humanitarian needs if full-scale armed hostilities resume in the country after the Libyan National Army (LNA) declared a new advance on Government of National Accord-held Tripoli, Kasper Engborg, the deputy head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Libya, told Sputnik

Late on Thursday, the LNA's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced the start of the final offensive to take Tripoli. Libyan media reported that clashes between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Haftar's forces were taking place in several areas around the capital.

"There is a significant risk that a return to full-scale hostilities will further drive humanitarian needs. The people of Libya continue to bear the brunt of suffering because of the inability of all involved parties to find a political solution to the conflict," Engborg said.

The UN official added that the organization was preparing a contingency response to such a violent scenario.

"The UN and humanitarian partners are putting in place response plans to ensure we are prepared to rapidly respond in the event of an increase in humanitarian needs.

While the Primary responsibility for the provision of assistance is with the Libyan authorities, we are coordinating with them to ensure that the most vulnerable people, both Libyan and non-Libyan, are provided with life-saving humanitarian assistance if needed," he said.

International Humanitarian Law (IHL), according to the UN official, guarantees civilians' protection by ensuring their security, safe movement in and out of the conflict-affected areas as well as access to basic services, shelter and food. Engborg added that the same emergency measures applied to the well-being of its personnel in case of a conflict escalation.

"Parties to the conflict must protect civilians and distinguish between military and civilian targets. The international community must exert pressure and influence on all parties to the conflict to ensure compliance with IHL," the OCHA deputy head said.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates, there are more than 50,000 refugees and asylum-seekers and over 260,000 internally displaced people in Libya as of December.

