UN OCHA Says Ready To Help Lebanon In Dealing With Aftermath Of Beirut Blast

Thu 06th August 2020

UN OCHA Says Ready to Help Lebanon in Dealing With Aftermath of Beirut Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stands ready to provide support to the Lebanese government in dealing with the consequences of the blast in Beirut, UN regional spokesperson in Amman David Swanson told Sputnik.

"We stand ready to support the Lebanese Government and its people at this difficult time in any way we can, and offer our prayers and condolences to the families of the victims," Swanson said.

The UN is "deeply saddened and shocked" by the accident, the spokesman added.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties. According to the latest data, the death toll from the blast has risen to 137 and the number of injured increased to at least 5,000. This is expected to put a further strain on hospitals already full of COVID-19 patients.

