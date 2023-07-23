Open Menu

UN Offers Condolences Over Death Of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 12:20 AM

UN Offers Condolences Over Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United Nations has deplored the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We deplore the death of yet another journalist in this war. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Dujarric told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Died Family From

Recent Stories

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

38 minutes ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

38 minutes ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

54 minutes ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

54 minutes ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

54 minutes ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

54 minutes ago
Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

54 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

1 hour ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

54 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible ..

Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible for Kiev's Strike on Journalis ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World