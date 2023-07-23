UN Offers Condolences Over Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United Nations has deplored the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We deplore the death of yet another journalist in this war. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Dujarric told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.