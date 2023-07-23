Open Menu

UN Offers Condolences Over Death Of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 02:40 AM

UN Offers Condolences Over Death of RIA Novosti War Correspondent - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United Nations has deplored the death of RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces and expressed condolences to his family, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We deplore the death of yet another journalist in this war. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Dujarric told Sputnik.

Moroccan journalists have called for an immediate international investigation into the death of Zhuravlev, the head of the trade union of Moroccan journalists told Sputnik on Saturday. Libya journalists have also condemned the death of the war correspondent.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has sent an official statement to the Rossiya Segodnya international media group expressing condolences over the death of correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by a cluster submunition explosion.

Several other journalists, including RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalist Roman Polshakov, received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

Mikhalchevsky was taken to a hospital in Simferopol, RIA Novosti reported on Saturday. Meanwhile Izvestia reported on Saturday that Polshakov underwent surgery on his foot.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Saturday that the United States is responsible for the strike carried out by the Ukrainian troops using Washington-supplied cluster munitions that killed RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists.

The Russian embassy expressed deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and wished a speedy recovery to his colleagues who were injured in the shelling.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Russia Washington Died Simferopol United States Libya Family Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

1 hour ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

3 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

3 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

3 hours ago
ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

3 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

4 hours ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

4 hours ago

More Stories From World