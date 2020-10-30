UrduPoint.com
UN Offers Support To Turkey In Wake Of Izmir Earthquake - Spokesman

Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The United Nations has reached out to the government of Turkey to offer assistance after the powerful earthquake that hit the country's Aegean coast, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey with an epicenter near Seferihisar in the Izmir province. At least 12 people were killed and 419 injured in the earthquake.

"We are aware of the quake that hit Izmir.

Our humanitarian colleagues from various places have reached out to the government of Turkey to offer support and to seek information," Dujarric said.

The UN spokesman also said government teams are currently deployed on the ground to distribute basic supplies and identify additional needs of the affected people in the area.

The United Nations will continue to be in communication with the Turkish authorities and stands ready to provide necessary humanitarian assistance, Dujarric added.

