UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Office At Geneva To Assess Swiss Ban On Public Gatherings, Follow Country's Decision

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:53 PM

UN Office at Geneva to Assess Swiss Ban on Public Gatherings, Follow Country's Decision

The United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) said on Friday that it will assess the Swiss governments' decision to ban public gatherings amid fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will follow the decision of the host country

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) said on Friday that it will assess the Swiss governments' decision to ban public gatherings amid fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will follow the decision of the host country.

The Swiss authorities issued the ban, which includes international conferences, until March 15.

"Responding to a question [during a regular press briefing] on today's decision by the Swiss Government to ban gatherings with more than 1,000 people, Alessandra Vellucci, [the director] for the UN Information Service, said that the UN was assessing the situation and that the Swiss decision had just been announced.

The UN Office at Geneva would follow the host country's decision," the press release said.

At the moment, the Human Rights Council session is underway at UNOG with more than 1000 participants.

According to the latest data from the Swiss health authorities, 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Related Topics

United Nations Geneva March From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special R ..

1 minute ago

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

1 minute ago

WHO upgrades global risk of virus spread to 'very ..

2 minutes ago

Gallacher shares Oman lead with teenage upstart Ho ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan May Meet in Moscow on March 5 or 6 ..

3 minutes ago

US Auctions 12Mln Barrels of Oil in Strategic Petr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.