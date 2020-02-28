The United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) said on Friday that it will assess the Swiss governments' decision to ban public gatherings amid fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will follow the decision of the host country

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) said on Friday that it will assess the Swiss governments' decision to ban public gatherings amid fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and will follow the decision of the host country.

The Swiss authorities issued the ban, which includes international conferences, until March 15.

"Responding to a question [during a regular press briefing] on today's decision by the Swiss Government to ban gatherings with more than 1,000 people, Alessandra Vellucci, [the director] for the UN Information Service, said that the UN was assessing the situation and that the Swiss decision had just been announced.

The UN Office at Geneva would follow the host country's decision," the press release said.

At the moment, the Human Rights Council session is underway at UNOG with more than 1000 participants.

According to the latest data from the Swiss health authorities, 15 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.