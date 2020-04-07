UN Office in Geneva Says 10 Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Ten UN agencies staff members in Geneva have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, the director of the United Nations Information Service in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Ten UN agencies staff members in Geneva have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, the director of the United Nations Information Service in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, said on Tuesday.

"As of yesterday, April 6, there had been no changes in the numbers confirmed so far, which was, in fact, 10. Last Tuesday, we announced nine, but there was a technical [issue], for which the case unit had not been included. But as of last week, already we had 10 cases, not nine, and we confirm that this number has not changed," Vellucci said at a briefing.

According to the director, two of those infected work in the Secretariat of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, two others are from the regional office of the UN Environment Program, and one infected person works in the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. One patient is an employee of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, and another is works for the Office of Internal Oversight Services. Two cases are detected in the UN Headquarters in Geneva and one at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research.