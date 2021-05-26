UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Office In Geneva Says Ready To Host Russia-US Summit, If Requested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

UN Office in Geneva Says Ready to Host Russia-US Summit, If Requested

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The UN Office in Geneva (UNOG) is ready to provide a platform for the Russia-US summit, if such a request is received from the parties, the office's spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are scheduled to meet in person in Geneva on June 16.

"UNOG is very satisfied that the presidential summit is taking place in Geneva. This confirms the role of Geneva as a venue of choice for high-level international events. Of course, if requested, we stand ready to do everything to support it," she said.

More Stories From World

