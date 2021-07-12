UrduPoint.com
UN Office In Haiti Closely Working With Police On Probe Into Moise's Murder - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:21 PM

UN Office in Haiti Closely Working with Police on Probe Into Moise's Murder - Spokesman

The UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) is closely cooperating with the country's national police in the investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) is closely cooperating with the country's national police in the investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"Right now, on the ground, our office, BINUH, has four police investigation advisers working closely with the Haitian National Police General Inspector and the judicial police to assist with their work," Haq said during a press briefing.

When asked whether the United Nations intends to send its peacekeepers into the country, Haq said it was the responsibility of the UN Security Council to decide on the issue of a potential deployment.

Moise was shot dead at his private residence last week. His wife suffered an abdominal injury during the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami, Florida, for treatment.

The Haitian authorities said a group of 26 Colombians and two US citizens are suspects in Moise's assassination. The head of Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, reportedly often traveled to Colombia and is expected to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Bogota during an upcoming interrogation this week.

