UN Office Says Aid Operations in Afghanistan Face 'Critical Funding Gap'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Friday that aid operation in Afghanistan face "a critical funding gap" as the $3.2 billion appeal to assist people in the country is less than 25% funded.

"Aid operations in the country face a critical funding gap as humanitarian needs remain severe. More than halfway through the year, the US$3.2 billion appeal to help more than 21 million people across the country is less than 25 per cent funded," the office said in a statement on the website.

The office specified that it faces "critical funding gaps amounting to $1.3 billion," adding that the lack of funding resulted in ending or considerably scaling back many programs.

"We only have a short window of opportunity to procure and position vital assistance and supplies before the lean season and winter begin," the office said.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan. The Taliban's rise to power resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis in the country. The movement has been heavily criticized over multiple violations of human rights and freedoms.