UN Offices, Staff Apparently Unharmed in Massive Explosion in Beirut - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) United Nations facilities and staff in Beirut appear to have survived a massive explosion in downtown Beirut unharmed, spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters on Tuesday.

"At this state we have no indication from our colleagues in Lebanon that there's been any harm to United Nations personnel and facilities," Haq said.

The UN spokesperson Haq also said the United Nations is awaiting information on whether the blast was accidental or an act of terrorism.

Videos posted on line showed a large mushroom cloud and many destroyed buildings, with some initial reports indicating that a fire in a warehouse storing fireworks may have been responsible.

The blast came amid tensions over Friday's expected verdict by a United Nations tribunal in the trial of four suspects for the 2005 killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

In addition, Lebanon has been rocked by demonstrations over the government's handling of the nation's worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.