UN Official Blames Lebanese Officials For "chaos"

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:59 PM

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Wednesday blamed Lebanese officials for the country's chaos.

"Another day of confusion around the cabinet formation, amidst the increasingly angry protests and free-falling economy. Politicians, don't blame the people, blame yourselves for this dangerous chaos," Kubis tweeted.

The UN senior official also blamed Lebanese officials for watching the economy collapsing without taking any serious actions to prevent further deterioration.

Kubis has on many occasions urged officials to accelerate cabinet formation and deal with the current economic crisis.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Hassan Diab failed to form a new cabinet so far, prompting large-scale protests on Tuesday evening.

Protests turned violent as demonstrators attacked banks and destroyed their ATM machines while clashing with the Lebanese army.

