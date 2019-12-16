UrduPoint.com
UN Official Calls For Probe Into Violence Against Protesters During Unrest In Lebanon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Monday called for an investigation into the excessive use of force against demonstrators during the ongoing anti-government protests across the country.

Clashes resumed on Saturday when Shiite supporters tried to attack peaceful activists in the capital city of Beirut and provoked local police into retaliating with tear gas and batons. 

"The violence and clashes over the weekend once again showed that postponements of a political solution of the current crisis create a fertile ground for provocations and political manipulation.

Identification of instigators of violence... investigation of the incidents as well as of use of excessive force by the security forces is necessary, also to prevent sliding down towards more aggressive and confrontational behavior of all," Kubis said on Twitter

The unrest started after the government announced on October 17 that it intended to introduce a tax on calls via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped and the cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms to fix worsening living conditions as well as the overall economic crisis.

