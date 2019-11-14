UrduPoint.com
UN Official Calls For Rapid Probe Into First Death In Protests In Lebanon - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Wednesday called for a swift and thorough investigation into the killing of a protester in the city of Khalde.

On Tuesday, a protester was shot in the head in Khalde, south of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, becoming the first victim of the ongoing unrest. The shooter was detained.

"Disturbed by the events last night, the tragic loss of life in Khalde," Kubis said in a Twitter message. "I urge a thorough [and] rapid investigation of the incident.

Kubis also called on the Lebanese security forces to continue protecting the peaceful demonstrators and avoid the use of force.

Anti-government rallies erupted across Lebanon on October 17. The protests were triggered by the government imposing taxes and fees amid economic hardship.

Peaceful rallies continue as protesters demand to form a government under new conditions as well as implementing economic reforms, particularly in the banking sector.

