UrduPoint.com

UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister To Discuss Ban On Work For Women In Medicine

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 07:22 PM

UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine

UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) to ban women from working in the health care facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) to ban women from working in the health care facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday.

"UN Dep-HC in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza, met today Taliban Disaster Management Min. Mohammad Abbas Akhund. UN re-iterated immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans of banning Afghan women working for aid agencies.

Long term impact can be devastating for the country," UNAMA said on Twitter.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country. Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities and other higher education institutions.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Education Twitter Mohammad Abbas August December Women All From

Recent Stories

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease ..

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease

5 minutes ago
 Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flight ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flights Over Arctic, Atlantic in 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Se ..

Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek I ..

5 minutes ago
 Disabled Persons Management Information System (DP ..

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) digitizes data of 150,000 ..

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) to convene all Pakistan Chamb ..

5 minutes ago
 1.35 mln patients including 30,000 Afghans receive ..

1.35 mln patients including 30,000 Afghans receive treatment at HMC in 2022

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.