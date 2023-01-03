UN Official Holds Talks With Afghan Minister to Discuss Ban on Work for Women in Medicine

UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) to ban women from working in the health care facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza held a meeting with Afghan Disaster Management Minister Mohammad Abbas Akhund to discuss the decision of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) to ban women from working in the health care facilities, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday.

"UN Dep-HC in Afghanistan, Fran Equiza, met today Taliban Disaster Management Min. Mohammad Abbas Akhund. UN re-iterated immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans of banning Afghan women working for aid agencies.

Long term impact can be devastating for the country," UNAMA said on Twitter.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crises in the country. Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. In addition, in late December, girls were prohibited from attending universities and other higher education institutions.