UN Official Proposes To Lavrov To Discuss Humanitarian Pauses In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 03:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths proposed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss humanitarian pauses in Ukraine during a meeting on Monday.

The UN official said that he wants to discuss the humanitarian pauses, adding that it is possible to declare them in Kiev, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions, among others.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said that Griffiths will hold a meeting at the Russian Defense Ministry as part of his visit to Moscow.

