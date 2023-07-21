Open Menu

UN Official Says Any Risk Of Ukraine Conflict Spillover In Black See Must Be Avoided

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

UN Official Says Any Risk of Ukraine Conflict Spillover in Black See Must Be Avoided

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United Nations warns that any risk of the Ukrainian conflict spilling over as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea must be avoided at all costs to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.

"We strongly urge restraint from any further rhetoric or action that could deteriorate the already dangerous situation. Any risk of conflict spillover as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea whether intentional or by accident must be avoided at all costs as this could result in potentially catastrophic consequences to us all," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Ukraine All From

Recent Stories

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeti ..

OPEC Secretary General to participate in G20 meeting in India

19 minutes ago
 ‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

2 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

3 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

3 hours ago
Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

3 hours ago
 Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World