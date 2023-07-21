UN Official Says Any Risk of Ukraine Conflict Spillover in Black See Must Be Avoided

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United Nations warns that any risk of the Ukrainian conflict spilling over as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea must be avoided at all costs to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.

"We strongly urge restraint from any further rhetoric or action that could deteriorate the already dangerous situation. Any risk of conflict spillover as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea whether intentional or by accident must be avoided at all costs as this could result in potentially catastrophic consequences to us all," DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.