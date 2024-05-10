UN Official Says Israel Closure Of Gaza Crossings 'completely Crippling' Aid
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Israel's closure of key crossings into Gaza has cut off the main entry point for aid, and particularly fuel, rendering humanitarian operations all but impossible, a senior UN official warned Thursday.
"We lost the main entry point for all humanitarian aid," said Andrea De Domenico, who heads the United Nations humanitarian office, OCHA, in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Israel on Sunday closed the key Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and southern Gaza, through which most humanitarian aid enters the Palestinian territory.
On Tuesday, the Israeli army seized and closed down the Palestinian side of the nearby Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza after ordering residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate.
In an interview with AFP, De Domenico said that although Israel says it reopened Kerem Shalom on Wednesday, getting aid through remains extremely tricky.
And the Rafah crossing, through which all fuel into Gaza passes, remains closed, meaning no fuel is getting in.
"In Gaza there are no stocks" of fuel, he said.
That "means no movement," De Domenico said.
"It is completely crippling the humanitarian operations."
The warning comes amid increasing international calls to ramp up aid into Gaza, where famine has already begun in the north, according to World food Programme executive director Cindy McCain.
