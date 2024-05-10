Open Menu

UN Official Says Israel Closure Of Gaza Crossings 'completely Crippling' Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM

UN official says Israel closure of Gaza crossings 'completely crippling' aid

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Israel's closure of key crossings into Gaza has cut off the main entry point for aid, and particularly fuel, rendering humanitarian operations all but impossible, a senior UN official warned Thursday.

"We lost the main entry point for all humanitarian aid," said Andrea De Domenico, who heads the United Nations humanitarian office, OCHA, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel on Sunday closed the key Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and southern Gaza, through which most humanitarian aid enters the Palestinian territory.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army seized and closed down the Palestinian side of the nearby Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza after ordering residents of eastern Rafah to evacuate.

In an interview with AFP, De Domenico said that although Israel says it reopened Kerem Shalom on Wednesday, getting aid through remains extremely tricky.

And the Rafah crossing, through which all fuel into Gaza passes, remains closed, meaning no fuel is getting in.

"In Gaza there are no stocks" of fuel, he said.

That "means no movement," De Domenico said.

"It is completely crippling the humanitarian operations."

The warning comes amid increasing international calls to ramp up aid into Gaza, where famine has already begun in the north, according to World food Programme executive director Cindy McCain.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza Stocks Sunday All

Recent Stories

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

12 minutes ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

14 minutes ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

17 minutes ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

16 minutes ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

17 minutes ago
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

17 minutes ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

17 minutes ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

22 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

16 minutes ago
 Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers ..

Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP

16 minutes ago
 Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World