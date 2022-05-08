UN Official Says Nothing Justifies Attacks on Journalists After Incident in Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Nothing can justify attacks on journalists, who should be able to work without facing intimidation and threats, Florencia Soto Nino, an associate spokesperson for the UN secretary general, told Sputnik on Saturday, following the discovery of an explosive device in a Berlin house lodging RIA Novosti journalists.

Someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments housing Russian journalists in Berlin on Friday. An inspection of the building that followed found a suspicious object with a gas tank and wires, believed to be explosive.

A German bomb squad confirmed it to be an improvised explosive device and deactivated it on the spot.

"We always want journalists to be able to do their jobs free of intimidation and threats of any kind. Nothing justifies actions against media workers anywhere. They should be respected," Soto Nino said, adding that all incidents against journalists should be investigated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on UN and OSCE agencies handling journalist rights to offer their impartial assessment of the incident in Berlin.