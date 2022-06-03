UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of Nuclear War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The member states in the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty should agree to a set of measures to reduce the risk of nuclear war, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Thursday.

"State parties should agree to a set of measures to reduce the risk of nuclear war including at the nexus between technology and nuclear weapons," Nakamitsu said during the Arms Control Association's annual conference in Washington.

Moreover, Nakamitsu said the review conference next year for the Chemical Weapons Convention arms control treaty will be an important milestone in the life of the treaty because it will provide an opportunity to strengthen the norm against chemical weapons use and also set the strategic direction for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the next five years.