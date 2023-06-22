UN Official Says Piracy, Armed Robbery in Gulf of Guinea on Steady Decline

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea have steadily decreased, UN Assistant Secretary-General Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee said on Wednesday.

"Since my last briefing to the (UN Security) Council on this subject in November 2022, instances of piracy and armed robbery at sea in the Gulf of Guinea have continued to steadily decline," Pobee said.

The decline comes as a result of the efforts by national authorities as well as regional and international partners to address the threat of piracy and armed robbery, Pobee added.

Senior Russian officials have said that Moscow had increased financial assistance for states along the Gulf of Guinea from Russia's annual voluntary contribution to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, so that they can improve their naval capabilities.

Of the 90 global incidents of piracy and armed robbery between January and September 2022, 13 were registered in the Gulf of Guinea region, compared with 27 in 2021, according to the Geneva Center for Security Policy.