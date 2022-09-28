UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under International Law

The referendums in Ukraine cannot be regarded as legal and as genuine expressions of popular will, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The referendums in Ukraine cannot be regarded as legal and as genuine expressions of popular will, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Tuesday.

"Unilateral actions aimed to provide a veneer of legitimacy to the attempted acquisition by force by one State of another State's territory, while claiming to represent the will of the people, cannot be regarded as legal under international law," DiCarlo said during the UNSC Meeting on Ukraine.

These referendums cannot be called genuine expressions of popular will, she added.