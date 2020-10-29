UN Official Strongly Condemns 'Barbaric' Knife Attack in Nice - Spokesperson

UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos strongly condemned the knife attack in Nice, France, which left at least three people dead, his spokesperson Nihal Saad said in a statement on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos strongly condemned the knife attack in Nice, France, which left at least three people dead, his spokesperson Nihal Saad said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, an armed man killed three people and injured several others in a Christina cathedral in Nice. The attacker shouted "God is great" in Arabic during the attack and beheaded two of the victims, according to media reports.

"The High Representative for the UNAOC, Mr. Miguel Angel Moratinos, strongly condemns the barbaric attack that killed three people - two women and a man - at the Notre-Dame Basilica in the city of Nice on the southeast coast of France," Saad said.

Moratinos urged the international community to reject those who maliciously invoke religion to instigate division and hatred and called for mutual respect of all religions and faiths, the spokesperson said.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the police arrested the attacker who continued to shout even when he was seized and given medication.

Nice's attack was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.