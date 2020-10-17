UN official strongly condemns decapitation of a French school teacher

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

The top official for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) has condemned "in the strongest terms" the decapitation of a French school teacher in a Paris suburb on Friday, saying "such heinous crime is unjustifiable whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The top official for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) has condemned "in the strongest terms" the decapitation of a French school teacher in a Paris suburb on Friday, saying "such heinous crime is unjustifiable whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed." A statement issued on Saturday by UNAOC's spokesperson said that he High Representative for the alliance, Miguel ngel Moratinos, stressed that "togetherness, peace and tolerance are rooted in religions across the faith spectrum." The statement said, "He (the High Representative) reiterates that respect of the other regardless of their culture, religion, belief or race is crucial to living together in just, peaceful, and inclusive societies.

"The High-Representative emphasizes that freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression are anchored in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He also stresses that hate speech and stigma sow division and fragments societies.

"He reiterates that this horrific crime should not deter our commitment and will to stand against divisive policies and extremist ideologies in all its manifestations." Moratinos, the High Representative, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims' family and the government and people of France.

According to media reports, the teacher's body was found in ragny-sur-Oise, northwest of the capital, and the attacker was killed by police in the same area.

The victim was a teacher at a secondary school in the region of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, according to the prosecutor's office. The teacher recently showed controversial images depicting the Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) to his students, according to the reports.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, some Muslim parents complained to the school about the slain teacher's decision to use one or more of the cartoons as part of a discussion about the Charlie Hebdo attacks.

