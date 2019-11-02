UN Official Thanks Rossiya Segodnya News Agency for Organizing Stenin Photo Contest

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said she is grateful to Russia's Rossiya Segodnya news agency for organizing the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest.

"I wish to commend Rossiya Segodnya for organizing this contest, as well as the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation for supporting initiatives that highlight the power of photography," Fleming said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the exhibition of 2019 winners of the photo contest opened at the United Nations headquarters in New York, exhibiting photos from Russia, Syria, Egypt, France, Germany and India, among others.

Fleming said that the exhibition commemorates this year's International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, stressing the relevance of the display of works at the present time, when the number of attacks against representatives of media is on the rise.

"This opening is also really timely because tomorrow we officially mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists," Fleming added. "Each year, one journalist gets the Pulitzer prize, but 100 journalists get shot."

In her opening remarks, Fleming also called on the global community to promote the safe environment for journalists in which they can operate and openly deliver their photos and stories.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the Andrei Stenin photo exhibition is held for the second time at the UN headquarters and expressed hope that the display of the works at the world's body would become a tradition.

"The contest that gave us materials for this exhibit was established to honor the memory of Andrey Stenin, an outstanding Russian journalist who perished under tragic circumstances in 2014," the diplomat added. "Thanks to the selfless work in hotspots, we has an opportunity to see what was going on in Iraq, Libya, in Donbass in most dramatic moments of history."

Rossiya Segodnya deputy editor-in-chief Sergey Kochetkov said that the Andrey Stenin contest had been held for the fifth time and in 2019 attracted more than 6,000 photos from 80 countries and is gaining more popularity among young participants each year.

"I strongly believe that Andrey Stenin, our colleague, would be happy if he knew how many young journalists take part in this contest," Kochetkov said.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers, aged between 18 and 33, and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.

The contest is named after Rossiya Segodnya's photo correspondent - Andrei Stenin - who was killed while covering the conflict in the east of Ukraine in 2014.