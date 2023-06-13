UN Official to Discuss Conflict Prevention, Security Issues in Trip to Moscow-Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary Di Carlo's trip to Moscow is aimed at discussing conflict prevention together with security matters, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The trip is one which has been in the works for quite some time. Sometimes she regularly travels to discuss with member states conflict prevention and security issues. The trip is an opportunity to discuss all issues of concern," Dujarric told a briefing.

Once the meeting is concluded, more details will follow, he added.

Di Carlo is going to Moscow at a time when the UN is putting all its efforts into the UN-brokered grain deal extension.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would block the extension of the deal if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed. The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea during hostilities. The package agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United Nations to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.�