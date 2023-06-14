UN Official to Discuss in Moscow Other Issues in Addition to Ukraine Conflict - Source

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo will visit Russia, where she will focus her discussions on a host of issues in addition to Ukraine, a United Nations source told Sputnik

"She won't focus mainly on Ukraine.

Discussions are expected to touch on such issues as the work of special political missions mandated by the Security Council across the globe, whether that is in Sudan, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen or others," the source said.

The visit is part of Di Carlo's ongoing dialogue with the permanent member states of the UN Security Council, but Ukraine is expected to form part of the discussion, the source said.

Di Carlo is scheduled to visit Moscow June 15-16 to discuss conflict prevention and security issues.