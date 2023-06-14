UrduPoint.com

UN Official To Discuss In Moscow Other Issues In Addition To Ukraine Conflict - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

UN Official to Discuss in Moscow Other Issues in Addition to Ukraine Conflict - Source

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo will visit Russia, where she will focus her discussions on a host of issues in addition to Ukraine, a United Nations source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo will visit Russia, where she will focus her discussions on a host of issues in addition to Ukraine, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"She won't focus mainly on Ukraine.

Discussions are expected to touch on such issues as the work of special political missions mandated by the Security Council across the globe, whether that is in Sudan, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen or others," the source said.

The visit is part of Di Carlo's ongoing dialogue with the permanent member states of the UN Security Council, but Ukraine is expected to form part of the discussion, the source said.

Di Carlo is scheduled to visit Moscow June 15-16 to discuss conflict prevention and security issues.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Yemen Visit Sudan Libya June

Recent Stories

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 20 ..

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 2023 - Russian Foreign Ministry

12 seconds ago
 Cotton Action Plan to be ready within 10 days for ..

Cotton Action Plan to be ready within 10 days for execution

13 seconds ago
 ATC grants bail to 12 accused in May-9 case

ATC grants bail to 12 accused in May-9 case

15 seconds ago
 UK Government Pledges to Allocate $67.5Mln to AI D ..

UK Government Pledges to Allocate $67.5Mln to AI Development

18 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Wat ..

Meeting discusses ongoing projects of Soil and Water Conservation in merged, sou ..

3 minutes ago
 Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per in ..

Cases in military courts to be proceeded as per int'l conventions: Federal Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.