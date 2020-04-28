UN Official Urges Belarusians to Stay Home Due to Deteriorating COVID-19 Situation

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki on Tuesday called on the Belarusians to stay at home due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

To date, Belarus has confirmed over 12,200 coronavirus cases and 79 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

"Despite strong efforts by the Government of Belarus and international partners, the country is now experiencing a larger COVID-19 outbreak, characterized by sustained and pervasive local transmission," Kazana-Wisniowiecki said in a statement.

The UN official added that on Sunday, the country's health authorities recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases, while a month ago the number stood at 86.

"WHO [World Health Organization] recommends physical distancing and postponing all large gatherings of people.

WHO also recommends introducing options for telework, distance learning and suspending the operation of all non-essential workplaces, businesses and economic enterprises including retail stores, markets, restaurants and cafes. WHO recommends also reducing non-essential movements, especially for high risk groups and vulnerable patients, travel between cities towns and villages, including trips to a dacha [summer house]," the statement read.

Kazana-Wisniowiecki went on to reiterate the fact that all the population groups were equally exposed to coronavirus, and that many people were unaware of being asymptomatic virus carriers.

The country's health minister, Vladimir Karanik, has previously said that the peak of the epidemic would be reached in late April or early in May.