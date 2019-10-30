UrduPoint.com
UN Official Urges Lebanese Authorities To Speed Up New Gov't Formation

Wed 30th October 2019

UNTED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Yan Kubish called upon Lebanese authorities to speed up the formation of a new government, the National news Agency reported.

"Lebanese authorities should be firm by forming a government that is responsive to people's needs and capable of gaining their trust," Kubish said.

He added that the new government must work on implementing serious reforms and stopping economic deterioration, while putting the country on the right path of growth and sustainable development.

Kubish also urged Lebanese authorities to stop making any political statements that would incite tensions, violence and confrontation.

The UN official's statement came following the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri amid nationwide protests against the current government and its policies.

Lebanese citizens have been protesting for 13 days with the aim of changing the political system in the country which they consider as corrupted.

