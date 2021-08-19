UN Officials Appeal for Donors to Meet $800Mln Gap for Afghanistan - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee of the United Nations on Thursday appealed for donors to help pool an additional $800 million in funding for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

"Timely funding saves lives, protects livelihoods, eases suffering and prevents further displacement. A total of US$1.3 billion is required to reach almost 16 million people with humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan; only 37 per cent of required funds have been received, leaving a shortfall of almost $800 million," the statement said.