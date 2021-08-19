UrduPoint.com

UN Officials Call On Governments To Keep Borders Open For Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee of the United Nations, which is tasked with coordinating humanitarian missions, on Thursday called on the countries neighboring Afghanistan to keep their borders open for those fleeing to seek refuge following the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover of power in the country.

"We call on Governments to keep borders open to receive Afghan refugees fleeing from violence and persecution and refrain from deportations. This is not the time to abandon the Afghan people. Member States must provide all possible support to Afghan nationals at risk, including a moratorium on repatriations. We urge neighbouring countries to ensure the protection of Afghans displaced across their borders," the statement said.

