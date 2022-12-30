UrduPoint.com

UN Officials Discuss With Afghan Ministers Latest Ban On Women Working For NGOs - Resident

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Representatives of the United Nations mission in Afghanistan have met with ministers from the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to discuss the impact of their ban on women working for non-governmental organizations, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said on Thursday.

"We have put a series of requests to meet with the de-facto officials. Specifically, for instance, we had meetings with the de facto Minister of Health, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation," Alakbarov said during a press briefing.

Alakbarov noted that the UN teams are meeting Afghan ministers almost daily to discuss the impact of the ban on the programs in individual sectors, including the economy minister whose focus has been on observing Islamic traditions and law.

Alakbarov said he believes the best way to deal with the Taliban is not to apply pressure but to engage in a dialogue given that the Islamic movement "has not responded well to pressure in the past."

On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government had ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice.

