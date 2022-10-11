UN Officials Expected to Visit Moscow Sunday to Discuss Grain Deal Extension - Spokesman

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths are expected to visit Moscow over the weekend to discuss the extension of grain exports agreement, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths are expected to visit Moscow over the weekend to discuss the extension of grain exports agreement, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Rebeca Grynspan and Martin Griffiths are still expected to go to Moscow on Sunday. I mean, our position on the ongoing war is clear," Dujarric said during a press briefing.