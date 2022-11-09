UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian Delegation in Geneva on Friday - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Senior UN officials Rebeca Grynspan and Martin Griffiths will meet with a Russian delegation in Geneva on November 11 to discuss the future of the Black Sea grain deal, UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the UnderSecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, - they will be meeting with a high-level Russian delegation on November 11 in Geneva," Tremblay told a briefing.