UrduPoint.com

UN Officials To Discuss Grain Deal With Russian Delegation In Geneva On Friday - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 12:01 AM

UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian Delegation in Geneva on Friday - Office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Senior UN officials Rebeca Grynspan and Martin Griffiths will meet with a Russian delegation in Geneva on November 11 to discuss the future of the Black Sea grain deal, UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, and the UnderSecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, - they will be meeting with a high-level Russian delegation on November 11 in Geneva," Tremblay told a briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Geneva November

Recent Stories

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Ra ..

Georgia Secretary of State Official Says Senate Race Set to Become December Runo ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Pr ..

Iranian Security Forces Made 250 Arrests During Protests - Intelligence Chief

3 minutes ago
 Macron Says France to Remain 'Exemplary' NATO Ally

Macron Says France to Remain 'Exemplary' NATO Ally

3 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: from invasion to Russian retreat f ..

War in Ukraine: from invasion to Russian retreat from Kherson

3 minutes ago
 France-UK to hold defence summit in early 2023: Ma ..

France-UK to hold defence summit in early 2023: Macron

6 minutes ago
 MoS meets US Director Office of Foreign Assistance ..

MoS meets US Director Office of Foreign Assistance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.