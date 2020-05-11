UN Officials Urge Israel, Palestinians to Release Detained Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Three UN officials issued a joint statement calling on the international community, and particularly on both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, to free detained children in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Three UN officials issued a joint statement calling on the international community, and particularly on both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, to free detained children in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"The best way to uphold the rights of detained children amidst a dangerous pandemic, in any country, is to release them from detention and to put a moratorium on new admissions into detention facilities," the statement said on Monday. "We call on the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to do so immediately."

The statement was issued by Jamie McGoldrick, Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Genevieve Boutin, UNICEF Special Representative in Palestine and James Heenan, Head of the UN Human Rights Office in the oPt.

The UN officials said they are very concerned over the continued detention of Palestinian children by Israeli authorities.

"At the end of March, 194 Palestinian children were detained by the Israeli authorities in prisons and detention centers, mainly in Israel, according to data released by the Israeli Prison Service," the statement said.

The UN officials noted that the vast majority of the detained children have not been convicted of any offence but are being held in pre-trial detention and their rights to protection, safety and wellbeing must be upheld at all times.

"In normal times, the arrest or detention of a child should be a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time," the statement said. "This is enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which both Israel and State of Palestine have ratified."

In addition, children in detention face increased risk of contracting COVID-19, because physical distancing and other preventive measures are often absent or hard to achieve.

"Moreover, since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in Israel, legal proceedings are on hold, almost all prison visits are cancelled, and children are denied in-person access to their families and their lawyers," the statement said.

For children awaiting trial, these pressures could put them under increased pressure to incriminate themselves, pleading guilty to be released faster, the statement added.