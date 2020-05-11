UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Officials Urge Israel, Palestinians To Release Detained Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:04 PM

UN Officials Urge Israel, Palestinians to Release Detained Children Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Three UN officials issued a joint statement calling on the international community, and particularly on both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, to free detained children in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Three UN officials issued a joint statement calling on the international community, and particularly on both Israeli and Palestinian authorities, to free detained children in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"The best way to uphold the rights of detained children amidst a dangerous pandemic, in any country, is to release them from detention and to put a moratorium on new admissions into detention facilities," the statement said on Monday. "We call on the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to do so immediately."

The statement was issued by Jamie McGoldrick, Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), Genevieve Boutin, UNICEF Special Representative in Palestine and James Heenan, Head of the UN Human Rights Office in the oPt.

The UN officials said they are very concerned over the continued detention of Palestinian children by Israeli authorities.

"At the end of March, 194 Palestinian children were detained by the Israeli authorities in prisons and detention centers, mainly in Israel, according to data released by the Israeli Prison Service," the statement said.

The UN officials noted that the vast majority of the detained children have not been convicted of any offence but are being held in pre-trial detention and their rights to protection, safety and wellbeing must be upheld at all times.

"In normal times, the arrest or detention of a child should be a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time," the statement said. "This is enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which both Israel and State of Palestine have ratified."

In addition, children in detention face increased risk of contracting COVID-19, because physical distancing and other preventive measures are often absent or hard to achieve.

"Moreover, since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in Israel, legal proceedings are on hold, almost all prison visits are cancelled, and children are denied in-person access to their families and their lawyers," the statement said.

For children awaiting trial, these pressures could put them under increased pressure to incriminate themselves, pleading guilty to be released faster, the statement added.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Lawyers March All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

23 minutes ago

AIDS deaths could double in sub-Saharan Africa due ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian Government Unveils COVID-19 Support Progr ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Regions Must Already Have Set Plans of Li ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown restriction eased in view of country's ec ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways bearing Rs 5 b per month loss du ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.