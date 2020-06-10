UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Officials Urge Japan To Delay Fukushima Waste Water Decision Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:29 AM

UN Officials Urge Japan to Delay Fukushima Waste Water Decision Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

United Nations special rapporteurs have urged the Japanese government to delay a decision on the potential ocean dumping of waste water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant until the global COVID-19 pandemic has ended, according to a statement published by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) United Nations special rapporteurs have urged the Japanese government to delay a decision on the potential ocean dumping of waste water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant until the global COVID-19 pandemic has ended, according to a statement published by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned by reports that the Government of Japan has accelerated its timeline for the release of radioactive waste water into the ocean without time or opportunity for meaningful consultations," four UN officials, including Baskut Tuncak, special rapporteur on hazardous substances and wastes, said in the joint statement.

The Japanese government's proposals to dump waste water from the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, the site of a grave disaster in 2011, require further consultation that can only take place once the global pandemic has passed, the UN officials said.

"We call on the government of Japan to give proper space and opportunity for consultations on the disposal of nuclear waste that will likely affect people and peoples both inside and outside of Japan," the statement read.

The South Korean government currently has a ban on the import of Japanese seafood products from the areas that were affected by the 2011 disaster, which resulted in the large-scale release of radioactive materials into the atmosphere.

Efforts are ongoing to clean up the area around the Fukushima Daiichi plant, where three nuclear reactors melted down after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean on March 11, 2011 caused a massive tsunami that damaged the facility.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake United Nations Import Water Nuclear Fukushima Japan North Korea SITE March From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.