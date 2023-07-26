UN OHCHR Head Failed to Provide Moscow With Data on Bucha Events Probe - Russian Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The head of the United Nations Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk did not provide Russia with the data on the investigation of last year's events in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region, saying that only the UN headquarters in New York can decide on the publication of such information, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Only yesterday I received Mr. Turk's belated response to a request of May 18 this year to provide specific data on the progress of the investigation into the events in the city of Bucha. The high commissioner shamefully said that the release of such information and assessments was the responsibility of UN headquarters in New York," the diplomat said.

Gatilov added that Moscow viewed this as "another evidence of Mr. Turk's unwillingness to give an objective picture" of the situation in Ukraine.

In addition, the diplomat said that Turk's recent statements that the attack on the Olenivka detention center in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) last summer was not carried out by a HIMARS missile were puzzling because his office is incompetent to make such determination.

"The statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk that the deaths of more than 50 people in the Olenivka detention center were not caused by a HIMARS missile is puzzling. I would like to ask Mr. Turk how he and his office, which has no proper competence in such a specific area, came to such a conclusion," Gatilov told Sputnik.

He added that in order to make such "loud statements," it is necessary to first conduct a set of investigative actions and expert examinations, but none of this has been done by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR).

"At the same time, Volker Turk defiantly ignores official information from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Investigative Committee, which has been repeatedly brought to the attention of the general public. We regret that the high commissioner has once again demonstrated double standards in assessing the events," the diplomat pointed out.

Last April, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the photo and video materials published by Kiev, which allegedly testified to crimes committed by the Russian military in Bucha, were another Ukrainian provocation. As the ministry noted, not a single resident of the city suffered any violent actions during the time Bucha was under Russian control.

In December 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow's demands for a list of the dead in Bucha had still not been met.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in August 2022 that a Ukrainian attack with HIMARS on the Olenivka detention center in late July had killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war and injured 73. DPR head Denis Pushilin said the shelling of the detention center was deliberate. The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow would ask experts from the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to investigate the Olenivka attack.

Last September, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that technical details for the UN delegation's trip to Olenivka were being agreed, and that Russia for its part had done everything possible to make such a trip possible.

In January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres disbanded the mission set up to establish the facts of the shelling of the Olenivka detention center because the necessary conditions for its dispatch had not been created.