UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN On Biden's Remarks On Putin: We Always For Promotion Of Good Relations Among Countries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:43 PM

UN on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Always for Promotion of Good Relations Among Countries

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday said the organization supports the promotion of good and open relations among countries, especially those at the UN Security Council, following US President Joe Biden's harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday said the organization supports the promotion of good and open relations among countries, especially those at the UN Security Council, following US President Joe Biden's harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are always for the promotion of good and open relations between the world's countries and especially the Security Council's permanent members," Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vacc ..

1 minute ago

Canada's Safety Chief Says Iran Jet Crash Report ' ..

1 minute ago

NATO Surveillance Aircraft, Service Members Join N ..

1 minute ago

US Warns Any Entity Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipe ..

1 minute ago

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

27 minutes ago

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe and ef ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.