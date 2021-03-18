UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday said the organization supports the promotion of good and open relations among countries, especially those at the UN Security Council, following US President Joe Biden's harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday said the organization supports the promotion of good and open relations among countries, especially those at the UN Security Council, following US President Joe Biden's harsh remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin

"We are always for the promotion of good and open relations between the world's countries and especially the Security Council's permanent members," Dujarric said in a press briefing.