UN on Blinken Visit to Beijing Says Lessening of US-China Tensions Would Be Welcomed

The United Nations would appreciate an improvement of relations between China and the US following Secretary of State Antony Blinken upcoming visit to Beijing, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"A lessening of tensions between Beijing and Washington is to be welcomed. There are a whole host of issues which the world would benefit from with greater cooperation between China and the US notably on technology and especially on climate change," Dujarric told a briefing.

According to the US State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, called on Washington to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China and damaging its development interests.