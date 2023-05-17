UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United Nations said on Tuesday it has not seen remarks by Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claiming responsibility for recent assassinations of public figures in Russia, but opposes "all" terrorist attacks.

"I have not seen the quote. I am not able to talk on the veracity of it," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a briefing. "But of course, we stand against any and all acts of terrorism."

In a YouTube interview published on Tuesday, Budanov admitted Kiev's involvement in recent assassinations of Russian public figures. He bragged that Ukraine had already "got to" many of them.

In an interview with Yahoo news earlier this month, Budanov when asked about US intelligence reportedly attributing the August car-bomb assassination of Daria Dugina to the Ukrainian government, asked not to "continue with that topic.

" He added that all he would comment on is that Ukrainian forces "have been killing Russians" and "will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."

Back then, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Budanov's statements confirm that Russian President Vladimir Putin was right to begin a special military operation in Ukraine.

Peskov said Budanov's "monstrous" words are a direct confirmation that the Ukrainian authorities are not "just a sponsor, but also an organizer of terrorist activity."