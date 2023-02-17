UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search for Peace

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United Nations stands for the view of not isolating member states amid calls in the EU to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament passed a resolution that called on EU states to further isolate Moscow including by removing Russia from the UNSC.

"Our principal position is that we do not believe, as far as the United Nations is concerned, that excluding member states is conducive to long term search for peace," Dujarric told a briefing, when answering a question on whether Russia should be excluded from the UN Security Council.

The European Parliament resolution also asks EU states to consider supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems and more ammunition.

On February 15, the European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said that the Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia in the amount of 11 billion Euros ($11.79 billion).