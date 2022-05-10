UrduPoint.com

UN On EU Decision Not To Invite Russia To Syria Conference: Russia Is Key Interlocutor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 10:48 PM

UN on EU Decision Not to Invite Russia to Syria Conference: Russia is Key Interlocutor

Russia remains one of the key players in the Syria peace settlement, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, referring to the European Union's decision not to invite Moscow to the conference on Syria in Brussels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russia remains one of the key players in the Syria peace settlement, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, referring to the European Union's decision not to invite Moscow to the conference on Syria in Brussels.

"From our standpoint, the Russian Federation is the member state of the United Nations and the permanent member of the UN Security Council, and is a key interlocutor," Haq said during a press briefing.

On Monday, the sixth European Union Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels. The European Union has said the goal is to harness international support for Syrians who continue to face dire humanitarian crisis in Syria and abroad.

The core pledging event is taking place on the last day of the conference during the EU ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

Haq said the conference is an important annual event and urged asking Brussels about the reasons not to invite Russia.

An estimated 14 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, including the 5.6 million Syrian in neighboring states, and the 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Pricing of edibles reviewed

Pricing of edibles reviewed

1 minute ago
 UN health agency warns against unregulated online ..

UN health agency warns against unregulated online sale of alcohol

1 minute ago
 EU urges all parties in Sri Lanka to 'refrain from ..

EU urges all parties in Sri Lanka to 'refrain from violence'

1 minute ago
 Javed Latif for greater unity to tackle Imran's mi ..

Javed Latif for greater unity to tackle Imran's misleading narrative

5 minutes ago
 Farewell held for outgoing SP Iftikhar Khan

Farewell held for outgoing SP Iftikhar Khan

5 minutes ago
 Djokovic sees off Karatsev to ease into last 16 in ..

Djokovic sees off Karatsev to ease into last 16 in Rome

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.