UN on EU Decision Not to Invite Russia to Syria Conference: Russia is Key Interlocutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russia remains one of the key players in the Syria peace settlement, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday, referring to the European Union's decision not to invite Moscow to the conference on Syria in Brussels.

"From our standpoint, the Russian Federation is the member state of the United Nations and the permanent member of the UN Security Council, and is a key interlocutor," Haq said during a press briefing.

On Monday, the sixth European Union Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region kicked off in Brussels. The European Union has said the goal is to harness international support for Syrians who continue to face dire humanitarian crisis in Syria and abroad.

The core pledging event is taking place on the last day of the conference during the EU ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

Haq said the conference is an important annual event and urged asking Brussels about the reasons not to invite Russia.

An estimated 14 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, including the 5.6 million Syrian in neighboring states, and the 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.