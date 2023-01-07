UN on Flow of New Weapons Into Ukraine Calls for Ending Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United Nations would like to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine amid a new US weapons package expected announced on Friday, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Earlier, the US unveiled a new Ukraine military aid package valued at $3 billion that includes Bradley fighting vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzer artillery guns, mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAPS) light vehicles, among other weaponry.

"Again, we are asked regularly about weapons coming in one way or another. We would like to see an end to this conflict in line with the (UN) Charter, in line with international law," Dujarric told a briefing.

Earlier on Friday, the Politico news agency reported that a new US weapons package for Ukraine to be announced will include Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles.

The Sea Sparrow is guided by radar and can be launched from the sea or land to defend against aircraft or cruise missiles. The Ukrainian military has managed to adapt its Soviet-era BUK launchers to use the Sea Sparrow, Politico reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.