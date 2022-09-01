UN on Foiling Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP Says Russia Did What Needed to Protect Inspectors

Russia did what it needed to do to protect International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant when it foiled an attempt by Ukrainian troops to seize the plant, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia did what it needed to do to protect International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant when it foiled an attempt by Ukrainian troops to seize the plant, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, 60 Ukrainian paratroopers attempted to seize the ZNPP, according to local authorities. The majority of Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized, while 12 remain blocked.

"We are glad that the Russian Federation did what it needed to do to keep our inspectors safe," Dujarric said during a press briefing.