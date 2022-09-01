UrduPoint.com

UN On Foiling Attack On Zaporizhzhia NPP Says Russia Did What Needed To Protect Inspectors

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:54 PM

UN on Foiling Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP Says Russia Did What Needed to Protect Inspectors

Russia did what it needed to do to protect International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant when it foiled an attempt by Ukrainian troops to seize the plant, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia did what it needed to do to protect International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant when it foiled an attempt by Ukrainian troops to seize the plant, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, 60 Ukrainian paratroopers attempted to seize the ZNPP, according to local authorities. The majority of Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized, while 12 remain blocked.

"We are glad that the Russian Federation did what it needed to do to keep our inspectors safe," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Trump confronts US government in court battle over ..

Trump confronts US government in court battle over seized secrets

16 seconds ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bai ..

Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bailout

18 seconds ago
 DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mi ..

DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mirpurkhas

19 seconds ago
 UK Pushes for Price Cap on Russian Oil, Hopes for ..

UK Pushes for Price Cap on Russian Oil, Hopes for G7 Support - Chancellor of Exc ..

21 seconds ago
 Officials asked to execute infrastructure restorat ..

Officials asked to execute infrastructure restoration work in district Central : ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt decides to allow duty free import of vegetabl ..

Govt decides to allow duty free import of vegetables: Naveed Qamar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.