UN On Germany's RT DE Ban: All Countries Should Allow For Free Dissemination Of Media

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The United Nations has no comments on Germany banning Russia's RT from broadcasting its German-language channel, but wants to see all countries allow for media to operate freely, spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday

"I'm not aware of what the relevant laws are, so I have no specific comment.

In general, we want all countries to allow for the free dissemination of media," Haq said.

On Tuesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany, saying that the broadcaster did not have the necessary permission. RT DE said it will appeal the decision in court.

Moscow has described the ban as an infringement on freedom of speech. On Thursday, Russia said that it is closing the local Deutsche Welle bureau and canceling the accreditations of all of its employees in a retaliatory move.

