UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The United Nations believes it is important for all sides to avoid extreme rhetoric over the Ukraine crisis, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday, commenting on US Sen. Lindsey Graham's calls to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, Graham claimed he believed the only way to end the crisis is for Russians to "take this guy out," referring to President Putin.

"I think in order to find an end to this conflict, it's important to avoid rhetoric from any side that we may have," Dujarric told a briefing.