UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United Nations cooperates with governments based on their needs and is ready to withdraw its missions if requested to leave, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday, following a UN Security Council resolution on ending the Mali peacekeeping mission.

"Ultimately, we work with governments to make sure that we can fulfill the objective, but we cannot possibly do more for the people of Mali than their own authorities will permit at the end of the day. If we are requested to leave, that's what we will do," Haq told a briefing.

If the UN is unable to carry out a mission anymore, then it is time to withdraw, he added.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to end the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. MINUSMA is required to complete the transfer of its tasks and withdraw by the end of the year, according to a UN Security Council resolution.

The decision came after the Malian government asked the United Nations to urgently withdraw its mission. The government said that MINUSMA's 10-year presence in the country has failed to adequately respond to the security situation but rather is contributing to the escalating tensions.