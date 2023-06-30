Open Menu

UN On Mali Mission's End: Time To Withdraw If Requested To Leave

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

UN on Mali Mission's End: Time to Withdraw If Requested to Leave

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The United Nations cooperates with governments based on their needs and is ready to withdraw its missions if requested to leave, spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday, following a UN Security Council resolution on ending the Mali peacekeeping mission.

"Ultimately, we work with governments to make sure that we can fulfill the objective, but we cannot possibly do more for the people of Mali than their own authorities will permit at the end of the day. If we are requested to leave, that's what we will do," Haq told a briefing.

If the UN is unable to carry out a mission anymore, then it is time to withdraw, he added.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to end the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. MINUSMA is required to complete the transfer of its tasks and withdraw by the end of the year, according to a UN Security Council resolution.

The decision came after the Malian government asked the United Nations to urgently withdraw its mission. The government said that MINUSMA's 10-year presence in the country has failed to adequately respond to the security situation but rather is contributing to the escalating tensions.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Mali Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

1 hour ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

23 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

24 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World