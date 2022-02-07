UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages All Efforts to Deescalate Ukraine Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the meeting held on Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and hopes it will help to de-escalate the situation regarding Ukraine, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said

"The Secretary-General encourages all efforts at dialogue that can help to de-escalate the situation," Haq said during a press briefing when asked about Guterres' reaction to the meeting between Putin and Macron.